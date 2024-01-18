Cameroon to Establish Climate Change Science Center Amidst Rising Global Warming Concerns

In a notable stride towards broader environmental engagement, the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation in Cameroon has announced its intentions to launch a dedicated science center aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change. The key technical advisor at the ministry, Peter Tafon, disclosed the initiative during an annual presentation of the ministry’s activities held in the country’s capital, Yaounde.

A Response to a Global Challenge

Peter Tafon’s announcement underscored the growing urgency to tackle the effects of climate change on both a local and global scale. Climate change has been increasingly stoking international concern. The past year, 2023, was recorded as the hottest year, narrowly missing the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit for global warming. This statistical revelation has heated the ongoing debate amongst scientists, with some asserting that the threshold has already been exceeded.

Cameroon’s Climate Science Center

The forthcoming science center is set to concentrate its research on natural resources and the environment. Its primary objectives encompass understanding and predicting climate-related changes and formulating strategies to safeguard Cameroon from these impacts. This initiative forms an integral part of the country’s comprehensive efforts to address the global challenge of climate change.

Climate Change and the Paris Agreement

Renowned climate scientist, James Hansen, predicts that the planet will experience an average temperature of 1.6 to 1.7 degrees higher than pre-industrial levels within a 12-month period. This prediction suggests that the world will infringe upon the 1.5-degree benchmark within this decade and 2 degrees before 2050. Such a scenario would signify a failure to deliver on the central goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, adding further impetus on nations to act urgently and robustly in their fight against climate change.