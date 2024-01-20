Cambridge Protesters Stage Sit-in at Barclays Over Fossil Fuels and Gaza Investments

On January 20th, a group of 26 students and local campaigners, representing organizations such as Cambridge Climate Justice and Cambridge University PalSoc, staged a 'sit-in' to voice their condemnation of the bank's funding of the fossil fuel industry and its investments in Israel's operations in Gaza.

Simulating the Silent Voices

The protestors symbolically conducted a 'die-in'—a form of protest where participants simulate being dead. This act was meant to represent the lives lost in Gaza and those claimed by the escalating climate crisis. Amidst their chants and slogans, the protesters also engaged in peaceful activities like origami and creating a paper chain filled with messages for Barclays.

Barclays: Two Centuries in Cambridge

Having been associated with Cambridge for over two centuries, Barclays is now facing a career boycott from students across the UK. The University of Cambridge itself is exerting pressure on the bank, seeking a new banking partner that does not fund fossil fuel expansion. The sit-in protest began at 9:40 am and continued until 12:35 pm. The bank's staff locked the protesters inside around 11:40 am, leading to a tense situation with minimal police presence.

Campaigners' Grievances

The campaigners accuse Barclays of being complicit in the killing of 24,000 Gazans, a figure referenced from Al Jazeera. They demand that the bank withdraw its support for companies manufacturing arms used by the Israeli military. This protest is reflective of a broader global concern that links climate change to global oppression.