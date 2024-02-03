Cambodia and Thailand Unite to Combat Smog and Environmental Pollutants

In a recent phone call, Cambodian Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth and Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee convened to pledge their countries' mutual commitment to combating environmental pollutants, specifically smog. This collaboration marks a significant step in addressing the annual health impact of smog on the populations of both nations.

A United Front Against Pollutants

During the conversation, both ministers agreed to establish a working group and a dedicated hotline. These platforms will facilitate the exchange of vital information concerning smog and other pollutants, enhancing the capacity of both nations to respond effectively to these environmental challenges. Minister Sophalleth stressed the urgency of such cooperative efforts, particularly given the nature of environmental issues that often transcend national borders.

Cambodia's Proactive Stance

Minister Sophalleth also shared that Cambodia conducts regular air quality monitoring in Phnom Penh and other prominent provinces. The primary focus of these examinations is PM10 and PM2.5 particles. According to reports, the air quality in these areas has, till now, remained in good condition. This proactive stance forms a part of Cambodia's Environmental Strategy 2023-2028, which prioritizes cleanliness, greenery, and sustainability.

A Commitment to ASEAN's Clean Environment

Both Cambodia and Thailand have expressed their commitment to sharing their experiences in response to smog, pollution, and plastic waste. This exchange aims to promote a clean environment within the ASEAN region. As nations globally grapple with the implications of climate change, this commitment represents a crucial step in fostering international collaboration, seeking sustainable solutions, and conducting long-term health studies to mitigate the impact of smog and other pollutants.