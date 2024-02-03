Calling for Gender Equity in Climate Policy Formulation and Financing

In the bustling city of Suva, a regional conference brought to light an overlooked yet crucial aspect of climate policy formulation - gender equity. Fay Volatabu, the executive director of femLINK Pacific Fiji, took center stage, articulating the unique challenges women encounter in their quest to contribute to societal discussions. The crux of the matter, as Volatabu highlighted, lies in the domestic responsibilities bestowed upon women, from caring for children and preparing meals to managing the household, which often prevent them from engaging in activities such as workshops.

Addressing Gender Equity in Climate Policy

Volatabu's solution to this impediment is as straightforward as it is potent. She proposed that events be scheduled in accordance with women's daily routines. This simple yet impactful change would allow for their active participation, thus ensuring that their voices are heard in discussions and decision-making processes. FemLINK, under Volatabu's direction, offers a shining example of this approach in action, organizing workshops that begin after children are dispatched to school and end before their return.

Nepal's Strides in Gender Equity and Climate Mitigation

Meanwhile, halfway across the globe in Nepal, the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) investment in Global IME Bank Limited is making similar strides towards gender equity, particularly in the realm of climate-friendly projects. This investment aims to bolster access to finance for smaller businesses, particularly those owned by women. In doing so, it addresses the gender disparity in access to finance, a long-standing challenge in Nepal.

A Landmark Moment in Development Financing

This investment marks a historic moment, being the first time a development financial institution is providing gender financing to a bank in Nepal. The loan proceeds are earmarked for climate and gender financing, with 50% dedicated towards climate mitigation efforts. The ultimate goal is to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those owned by women and those in rural areas, in their recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These two distinct events, unfolding in different corners of the world, underscore the importance of gender equity in societal activities. They serve as reminders that our march towards a more sustainable future must be inclusive, echoing the voices of all members of society.