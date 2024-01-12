en English
California’s Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
California’s Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue

California, the hub of technological innovation and a torchbearer in the fight against climate change, stands at an unforeseen crossroads. A decisive switch from gasoline to electric vehicles (EVs), while a leap towards a greener future, is casting a long shadow over the state’s transportation infrastructure funding. The gasoline taxes, a primary source for road maintenance and construction, are set to take a significant plunge as more drivers embrace the electric revolution.

Projected Shortfall: A Bumpy Road Ahead

A chilling prediction from the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office paints a grim picture of the financial scenario. The report forecasts a sharp 31 percent decrease in annual transportation revenues over the forthcoming decade, creating a gaping $4.4 billion shortfall. This decline is largely attributed to an anticipated 64 percent drop in gasoline excise tax collection and a 20 percent fall in diesel tax revenue. California’s roads, already grappling with a ‘D’ rating by the American Society of Civil Engineers, are on track to descend further, outpacing only Mississippi in the race to the bottom.

Green Push Exacerbates Fiscal Challenges

California’s relentless drive to curb carbon emissions and mitigate climate change, including a proposed ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, is poised to deepen the revenue gap. While an expected increase in registration fees for battery-electic and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles could generate an additional $1 billion annually, it falls drastically short of replenishing the dwindling fuel tax income.

Fiscal Quagmire: A Threat to Essential Services

Compounding the funding crisis is a projected $38 billion budget deficit for the 2024-25 fiscal year. This mammoth shortfall could potentially stall wage increases for health care workers and prompt spending cuts in vital housing and climate programs. The challenge of transitioning to alternative funding mechanisms, such as implementing a road fee based on total vehicle miles traveled, remains fraught with complexities.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

