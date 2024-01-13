California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies

California, in a resolute move to stabilize its power grid and sprint towards 100 percent clean energy, is vigorously exploring and investing in long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies. These emerging technologies, including iron-air and zinc-bromine batteries, have been designed to store electricity for more than four hours, transcending the current limits of most lithium-ion batteries.

State’s Drive towards LDES

Driven by the urgency to prevent blackouts and reduce dependence on nuclear plants and natural gas peaker plants, the focus on LDES is becoming increasingly pronounced. California Governor Gavin Newsom has demonstrated commitment to this initiative by allocating $330 million for LDES in the state budget, despite other climate spending cuts. The California Energy Commission is at the helm of the LDES efforts, with a striking investment of $30 million in a Mendocino County facility by Form Energy, boasting the capability to discharge power for 100 hours.

Increasing Storage Capacity

Since 2020, California has amplified its storage capacity by a staggering 1,000 percent, reaching 8,600 megawatts. However, most of this capacity is still lithium-ion based. The California Public Utilities Commission is aiming to hit an ambitious LDES target of 1 gigawatt by 2030, with industry groups asserting that enough storage to meet this target is currently under development.

Local Concerns and Future Plans

The new facilities, like the Mendocino County project, are grappling with local apprehensions regarding environmental impacts and safety, primarily in relation to the California Environmental Quality Act. Additionally, discussions are underway about potential linkage of carbon markets between Washington state and California, with proposed legislative amendments in Washington aiming to synchronize the states’ cap and trade programs and facilitate a merge.