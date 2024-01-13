en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns

As the world grapples with the escalating crisis of climate change, California is taking a proactive stance by focusing on energy storage solutions. The state’s decision to prioritize long-duration energy storage (LDES)—technologies capable of discharging power for more than four hours—is seen as vital to its transition to 100% clean energy. This move is prompted by a pressing need to prevent blackouts, an issue that has led to contentious choices like extending the lifespan of the last remaining nuclear plant and keeping natural gas plants in operation.

Investing in Long-Duration Energy Storage

Highlighting the importance of LDES to the state’s policymakers, Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2024-25 budget proposal includes a sizable $330 million for long-duration storage. The California Energy Commission (CEC) is leading initiatives in this sector, with $120 million already devoted to LDES technologies. This includes a significant $30 million investment in a Mendocino County facility by Form Energy.

This facility will employ iron-air batteries, capable of discharging for up to 100 hours, offering a clean alternative to fossil fuels for grid stability. However, the development of such projects is not without challenges. Concerns from local communities over environmental impacts and fire risks pose potential hurdles.

Linking Carbon Markets: An Emerging Environmental Strategy

Meanwhile, Washington state is mulling over the possibility of linking its carbon market with California’s. This strategy would necessitate legislative changes to align with California’s stringent regulatory framework. The first debate for California’s Senate race, scheduled for January 22, is expected to have climate change as a prominent topic. Public input is currently being sought for potential questions to pose to the candidates.

Harmonizing Carbon Markets: A Complex Task

The article also sheds light on the efforts of Washington lawmakers to integrate its carbon market with counterparts in California and Quebec. This initiative underscores Senate Bill 6058, which aims to modify sections of the Climate Commitment Act to facilitate the merging of these carbon markets. Nevertheless, the task of harmonizing these three programs is fraught with complexities and challenges. The potential impact of a ballot measure that could repeal the Climate Commitment Act adds another layer of uncertainty to these efforts.

0
Climate & Environment Energy United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
8 mins ago
Agenda Convention Spotlights Dietary Changes for Climate Change Mitigation
In a time where environmental conservation is imperative for survival, an enlightening discourse, the Agenda, is scheduled this weekend. The focus? A compelling exploration of the intricate connection between our dietary habits and climate change, a topic that underscores the urgency of sustainable practices. This convention brings together experts from across the globe to discuss
Agenda Convention Spotlights Dietary Changes for Climate Change Mitigation
2023 Recognized as Warmest Year on Record, Heightening Climate Concerns
2 hours ago
2023 Recognized as Warmest Year on Record, Heightening Climate Concerns
The Trend of Warming Winters: A Discussion with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew
2 hours ago
The Trend of Warming Winters: A Discussion with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
11 mins ago
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
Why Extreme Weather Is One of the major Factors Behind Rising Insurance Premiums in Canada
34 mins ago
Why Extreme Weather Is One of the major Factors Behind Rising Insurance Premiums in Canada
Earth Records Hottest Year Ever in 2023: A Wake-Up Call for Global Warming
41 mins ago
Earth Records Hottest Year Ever in 2023: A Wake-Up Call for Global Warming
Latest Headlines
World News
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
22 seconds
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
56 seconds
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
3 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
3 mins
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
4 mins
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
5 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
6 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
11 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
11 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
26 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app