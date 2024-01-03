BWSSB Receives International Recognition For Climate Resilience

In a significant achievement, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has received the ‘Climate Smart Utilities Award-2023’ from the International Water Association. A recognition of its exceptional service to the citizens of Bengaluru, the award further underscores BWSSB’s commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.

Recognition for Climate Resilience

The BWSSB was chosen from a group of 20 global organizations that are operating under challenging conditions and have made significant contributions to responding to climate change. The award, therefore, is not just a commendation for the BWSSB’s achievements but serves to raise awareness about the importance of proactive measures taken by water and sanitation utilities in the face of climate-related challenges.

Revival of Lakes: A Testament to Commitment

Adding to the feather in its cap, BWSSB’s commitment to the environment is also evident in their recent accomplishment of reviving thirty long-dead lakes in India’s Bengaluru district. This feat not only demonstrates the board’s immense dedication towards ecological conservation but also marks it as a leading example in the utility sector worldwide.

A Leading Example in the Utility Sector

In the current scenario where the world is grappling with climate change and its impacts, the BWSSB’s recognition and its endeavors towards environmental sustainability serve as a beacon of hope. It sets a precedent for other utility providers worldwide to follow, encouraging them to integrate climate resilience into their operations. The official announcement of the award serves as a testament to the BWSSB’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and resilience, setting it apart in the global utility sector.