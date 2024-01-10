en English
Climate & Environment

Business Schools in 2024: Adapting to Grand Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Business Schools in 2024: Adapting to Grand Challenges

In the face of economic uncertainties, shifting geopolitical landscapes, and evolving labor market dynamics, business schools find themselves in a state of flux. Sharon F. Matusik, the dean of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, peers into the future, predicting that 2024 will be a year of active engagement with grand challenges like climate change and technology disruption.

Initiatives Rooted in Technology

The University of Michigan’s unique initiatives, such as the custom AI tool UM-GPT and its AI teaching assistant Maizey, have already showcased the power of technology in enhancing learning outcomes. By effectively handling student queries, these AI tools have underscored the potential of technology in education. According to Matusik, business schools should lead the way in using technologies like generative AI responsibly.

Preparing for Climate Change

Matusik also emphasizes the need for preparing students for climate change impacts. Initiatives like the ClimateCAP summit and related academic offerings at Michigan Ross exemplify the school’s commitment to this cause. The dean’s outlook aligns with the broader transformation in business education, characterized by the increased integration of digital tools, specialized online programs, and interactive learning technologies.

Leadership in Uncertain Times

The importance of leadership in uncertain times is underscored by the educational background of Fortune 1000 CEOs, many of whom are University of Michigan alumni. As the Ross School of Business nears its centennial, it continues to uphold its commitment to global visibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and action-based learning.

Addressing Equity Gaps

Initiatives like the Equity Opportunity Collaborative and the Embrace and Thrive program are aimed at addressing equity gaps in business education. Matusik concludes by emphasizing the school’s mission to create economic and social value through the development of future business leaders, promising a more accessible, flexible, and aligned educational experience with the realities of the modern business world.

Climate & Environment Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

