Buffalo Reef: A Vital Fish Spawning Ground Threatened by Historical Mining Practices

Buffalo Reef, a vital fish spawning ground in Lake Superior, is under siege. The slow but steady invasion of toxic stamp sand, a remnant of historical copper mining in Michigan’s Copper Country, threatens its very existence. Chris Peterson, a fifth-generation commercial fisherman and member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, has borne witness to the decline. Fish catches have plummeted, leading many to abandon the once-teeming Buffalo Reef.

A Threat to Benthic Ecosystem

Researchers predict that by 2025, up to 60 percent of the reef will be uninhabitable for spawning. The stamp sand, laden with harmful substances such as copper, arsenic, lead, and mercury, is wreaking havoc on the benthic ecosystem, stifling fish reproduction. The scale of the problem is immense, with efforts by scientists, tribes, and government agencies to mitigate the damage not matching up to the enormity of the issue. Current estimates suggest that clean-up costs could escalate to a staggering $1 billion.

The Cost of Historical Mining Practices

Historical mining practices have left a deep-seated legacy. The native copper extracted from the region fueled American expansion, but the environmental costs are now coming to light. They pose significant threats to the regional economy, valued at nearly $4.9 million annually from the commercial catch, and to the cultural practices of local Ojibwe tribes.

The Complexity of Future Mining Interests

As new mining interests emerge, the challenge of addressing past pollution while considering the potential impact of future mining on vital ecosystems like Buffalo Reef is becoming increasingly convoluted. With such critical ecosystems hanging in the balance, the need for sustainable mining practices and comprehensive environmental safeguards has never been more urgent.