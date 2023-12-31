en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

British Columbia Shatters Temperature Records Amid Unprecedented New Year’s Heatwave

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
British Columbia Shatters Temperature Records Amid Unprecedented New Year’s Heatwave

British Columbia (B.C.) is ringing in the New Year with an unprecedented heatwave, shattering multiple daily temperature records across the province. As per Environment Canada’s report on December 29, 2023, 15 communities in B.C., including Port Hardy and Victoria, saw new daily maximum highs. The city of Prince Rupert, experiencing a balmy 14.2 degrees Celsius, surpassed its previous record set in 2006, making it the hottest spot in the province.

(Read Also: 2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Challenging Continuum)

Meteoric Rise in Temperatures

This unusual warmth follows a pattern of rising temperatures throughout the week, with a staggering 13 communities setting records on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday. The province’s weather specialist, Amandeep Purewal, attributes these above seasonal conditions to a strong El Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean, causing above-seasonal temperatures and rainfall across the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

Weathering the Changes

Spokesperson for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan, pointed out a remarkable anomaly, with some areas of the province witnessing overnight temperatures 20 degrees warmer than usual. In addition, the province is experiencing significantly less rain or snowfall. In fact, some regions are recording the driest conditions in over a century, leading to a dire lack of snow, even in traditionally snowy areas like ski resorts.

(Read Also: Embracing Solitude: The Tale of a City Dweller Turned Island Caretaker)

Preparing for a Warmer Future

As the province braces for the potential of an even worse wildfire season than the previous year, Premier David Eby announced a significant shift in provincial policy. The province now employs wildland firefighters on a year-round basis, departing from traditional seasonal employment. This move is a clear response to the changing climate conditions and the toll it could potentially take on the region’s ecosystem and emergency services.

As we head into the weekend, more records are expected to be broken. White Rock has already reported a staggering 15 degrees Celsius at noon. These atypical weather patterns, likely a result of climate change, are reshaping the way British Columbia experiences winter, leading to significant implications for the region’s ecosystem and emergency services.

Read More

0
Climate & Environment
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record

By BNN Correspondents

New Zealand's Performance in 2023: Year-End Review of Global Indices

By Mazhar Abbas

The Rising Tide of Lightning Deaths in Bangladesh: A Climate Change Warning

By BNN Correspondents

California's Coastal Communities Battle Extreme Surf and Flooding

By Bijay Laxmi

Biotech Breakthroughs and Global Crises: A Glimpse into Today's World ...
@Agriculture · 46 mins
Biotech Breakthroughs and Global Crises: A Glimpse into Today's World ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB’s Seed For Resilience Project

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilience Project
India’s Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events
South Africa’s Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa's Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms
Nicholas Kristof’s 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
Latest Headlines
World News
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
3 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
3 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
4 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
4 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
5 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
5 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
7 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
12 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
12 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
42 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
55 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app