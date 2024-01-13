en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Britain’s Deepest Mine: Unearthing a Climate Change Solution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Britain’s Deepest Mine: Unearthing a Climate Change Solution

Deep beneath the North Sea bed, in the heart of North Yorkshire, lies Britain’s deepest mine. This mine, extending over 1,000 meters underground, is not a traditional coal mine but a unique treasure trove of polyhalite. The extraction of this mineral holds unprecedented potential in the fight against climate change, as revealed in an episode of ClimateCast.

Unveiling the Potential of Polyhalite

Tom Heap, in his subterranean venture, illuminates the process of mining polyhalite. The mineral is not mere earth’s bounty but a potent weapon for reducing harmful emissions. Polyhalite is a fertiliser that emits 85% fewer emissions compared to traditional fertilizers. This lower carbon footprint makes polyhalite a sustainable alternative to conventional fertilisers in the age of climate crisis.

Scaling Up Polyhalite Extraction

Heap also delves into a multi-billion pound project designed to augment the extraction of polyhalite. This investment in the Woodsmith mine signifies a collective commitment to harness the environmental benefits of this mineral. The initiative underscores the potential of polyhalite in addressing the dual need for increased food production on less land while reducing carbon emissions in agriculture.

The Vitality of Soil Health

During the underground exploration, Heap is joined by Jane Rickson, a professor of soil erosion and conservation at Cranfield University. Their discussion revives the often overlooked significance of the ground beneath our feet. Soil health is a critical aspect of ecological sustainability, and the use of polyhalite can contribute to improved soil conditions. Their dialogue underscores the integral role of soil health in combating climate change. The healthier the soil, the better it can sequester carbon, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The exploration of Britain’s deepest mine and the potential of polyhalite to mitigate climate change showcases a compelling narrative of scientific innovation and environmental resilience. It stands as a testament to the human endeavour to seek sustainable solutions from our planet’s depths to protect our shared atmosphere.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
14 seconds ago
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
When French President Emmanuel Macron sipped on a cup of Yingde black tea during his visit to Guangdong province in April 2023, the world took note. This seemingly simple gesture carried the weight of a distinctive local culture and a grand vision of rural revitalization. Unveiling the Symbolism of Yingde Black Tea This particular tea,
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Joins Bhogi Festival Celebrations in Hyderabad
46 mins ago
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Joins Bhogi Festival Celebrations in Hyderabad
German Farmers Protest in Hannover Against Government's Reduction in Diesel Subsidies
47 mins ago
German Farmers Protest in Hannover Against Government's Reduction in Diesel Subsidies
Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers' Struggle Against Israeli Settlement
5 mins ago
Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers' Struggle Against Israeli Settlement
China's Hybrid Wheat Innovation: A Potential Boon for Pakistan's Agriculture
41 mins ago
China's Hybrid Wheat Innovation: A Potential Boon for Pakistan's Agriculture
Central Committee Assesses Heavy Flood Damage in Thoothukudi District
45 mins ago
Central Committee Assesses Heavy Flood Damage in Thoothukudi District
Latest Headlines
World News
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
27 seconds
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
32 seconds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
1 min
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
1 min
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
2 mins
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
2 mins
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
2 mins
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
2 mins
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
3 mins
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
32 seconds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app