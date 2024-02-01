Breakthrough Institute Backs New Bill to Boost USDA's Climate Research

The Breakthrough Institute, an influential think tank known for its progressive stance on environmental issues, has thrown its weight behind a new piece of legislation that seeks to ramp up the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) efforts in addressing the climate crisis through agricultural practices. This endorsement comes for the recently unveiled Improving Coordination of Agriculture Research and Data Act, a brainchild of Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-CA) and backed by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX).

Revolutionizing Climate Research in Agriculture

The proposed act carries significant provisions that promise to revolutionize the way climate research is conducted and applied in the field of agriculture. One such provision is the mandate for the formation of a scientific advisory committee whose primary focus will be on agricultural climate research. This committee will be instrumental in guiding the USDA's research agenda towards finding innovative solutions to mitigate climate change risks in agriculture.

Establishing a Rural Climate Alliance Network

Moreover, the bill seeks to create a 'Rural Climate Alliance Network', a platform dedicated to aligning agricultural climate research and technology transfer. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between research and practice, ensuring that the latest technological advancements in climate research are accessible and beneficial to all agricultural sectors, particularly those operating in rural settings.

USDA's Accountability to the Congress

Adding another layer of accountability, the proposed act calls upon the USDA to submit a report to Congress outlining the research and technical needs of farmers and rural communities. This move is designed to ensure that the USDA's research initiatives are in sync with the real-world needs of the farming community and that rural voices are heard at the highest levels of government.

Coordinated Climate Resilience Research

The Breakthrough Institute firmly believes in the importance of coordinated federal climate resilience research. The think tank sees this legislation as a much-needed step in the right direction, as it would standardize data protocols and streamline the execution of the USDA's research agenda. As the negotiations for the farm bill continue, the Institute urges Congress to seriously consider this legislation, emphasizing the growing significance of climate-smart agricultural practices and the need for active coordination in climate research and data management within USDA programs and agencies.