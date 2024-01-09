en English
Automotive

BMW Group Hits Milestone with Over 2.5 Million Sales, Achieves 15% BEV Market Share

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
In a significant stride towards the future of the automotive industry, the BMW Group has marked a new record in 2023, having sold an impressive total of 2,555,341 vehicles worldwide. This achievement is not just a testament to the automaker’s ability to meet consumer demands but also reflects a notable shift towards sustainable mobility, with a 74.4% surge in electric vehicle sales compared to the previous year.

BMW’s Electrification Journey

BMW’s commitment to vehicle electrification is apparent in its strategic focus on expanding its battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offerings. The company has successfully met its target of securing a 15% market share in the BEV segment, underlining its prominent position in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. The BMW brand alone witnessed a 92% increase in electric vehicle sales, amounting to 330,596 units sold.

Driving Factors Behind the Success

Key to this robust sales growth was the strong performance of high-end models like the BMW 7 Series and the BMW X7. The company’s innovative electric models, specifically the BMW iX1 and the BMW i4, were identified as the main sales drivers. The addition of the Rolls-Royce Spectre, an electric luxury coupe, to the brand’s portfolio further enriched BMW’s electric vehicle lineup.

Future Goals and Industry Shift

BMW Group’s success is part of a broader trend in the automotive industry as manufacturers set ambitious goals to transition to greener vehicles. With a portfolio that includes 18 all-electric model variants and plans to increase the EV share to 25% by 2025, the BMW Group is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation options.

The BMW Group’s future goal includes achieving an EV share of 20% in the current year and aims to sell more than half a million fully-electric vehicles in 2024. This commitment from one of the world’s leading automakers signals the industry’s concerted efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

