BKV’s Ambitious Plan to Offset Carbon Emissions with Underground Storage

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
BKV’s Ambitious Plan to Offset Carbon Emissions with Underground Storage

In an ambitious attempt to make natural gas production environmentally sustainable, Denver-based shale drilling company BKV, has set its sights on storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide underground by the 2030s. This initiative is aimed at offsetting the emissions that result from the manufacturing and usage of its gas, thereby delivering a ‘guilt-free’ gas product to consumers.

A Commitment Amid Economic Challenges

Challenging economic conditions, owing to falling gas prices and debt from acquisitions, have led to a temporary pause in BKV’s plans to go public. The company is currently seeking additional funding to keep its decarbonization plans afloat. Despite these financial hurdles, the firm remains unwavering in its commitment to achieving carbon-neutral goals. To date, it has invested over $60 million in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, a testament to its dedication to environmental sustainability.

Carbon Capture And Storage: A Double-Edged Sword

While BKV is banking on CCS technology to fulfill its carbon neutrality promise, the technology is not without its critics. Many argue that CCS is an expensive and less effective solution for reducing emissions than it purports to be. This criticism is echoed by the International Energy Agency, which issues a cautionary note about overreliance on CCS. The agency points out that meeting global climate goals would require an unprecedented amount of carbon capture.

Partnerships And Future Plans

Despite criticism, BKV is moving forward with its environmental initiatives. The company has entered into a partnership with French utility Engie to sell gas and blockchain tokens that represent CO2 reductions. This innovative approach signals a shift towards digitizing environmental conservation efforts, enabling consumers to track their carbon footprint in real-time. As part of its strategy, BKV is working to reduce emissions from methane leaks at its gas wells and investing further in CCS. The company is also eyeing potential government subsidies to help offset the costs of these projects.

Business Climate & Environment Energy
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

