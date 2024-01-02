en English
Climate & Environment

Bioglitter: An Eco-Friendly Alternative to Traditional Glitter

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Bioglitter: An Eco-Friendly Alternative to Traditional Glitter

On the heels of the European Union’s ban on loose plastic glitter, UK-based metal powder supplier Ronald Britton Ltd has forged a stride towards environmental responsibility with a game-changing product – Bioglitter. Recognized as the only certified freshwater-biodegradable glitter in the market, Bioglitter is a testament to innovative design and sustainability, designed to safely break down in freshwater habitats within a mere four weeks.

Replacing Microplastics with Sustainable Cellulose

Bioglitter replaces the conventional plastic materials, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), with a cellulose core derived from plant cell walls. This remodeled construction ensures that the product naturally decomposes in the environment, addressing the widespread ecological concerns raised by its traditional, microplastic counterpart. The choice of freshwater biodegradability as the company’s target was strategic, as it is more attainable and better understood than marine biodegradability or industrial composting conditions.

The Journey Towards Bioglitter

The innovation of Bioglitter was not a sudden spark but the result of a 12-year journey, ignited by a cosmetics customer’s environmental concerns. This concern led Ronald Britton to consult with biodegradability experts and invest in creating a safer alternative to traditional glitter. Despite potential concerns about its impact on plant life in freshwater habitats and the introduction of non-naturally occurring cellulose into ecosystems, the demand for Bioglitter has witnessed an upward surge across various industries.

Addressing the Ubiquity of Microplastics

The initiative to develop Bioglitter reflects a burgeoning trend towards sustainable materials. Microplastics have been discovered in a wide range of living organisms, including humans, indicating their ubiquitous presence in ecosystems. This alarming fact has fueled the urgency to seek out and adopt more environmentally friendly alternatives. Bioglitter’s emergence serves as a beacon, highlighting the industry’s potential to evolve and adapt in response to environmental challenges.

In the grand scheme, Bioglitter is more than just an alternative to traditional glitter. It’s a statement, a commitment to environmental responsibility, and a beacon of hope for a future where sustainability is not just an option, but the norm.

Climate & Environment Sustainability
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

