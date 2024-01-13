en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Bihar’s Bold Steps towards Climate Resilience Garner Global Recognition

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Bihar’s Bold Steps towards Climate Resilience Garner Global Recognition

In the heart of India, the state of Bihar has become a beacon of hope in the fight against climate change. The region, particularly the East Champaran district, has been implementing significant initiatives to combat the environmental crisis. The state’s determined steps towards sustainability and resilience have not only garnered national recognition but also caught the attention of global personalities such as philanthropist Bill Gates.

Bill Gates Lauds Bihar’s Climate Change Initiatives

In July 2020, Gates lauded Bihar’s efforts in addressing climate change during a media program. In his address, he highlighted the state’s collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, seeking expertise on agriculture and water supply. This global recognition marked a significant milestone in Bihar’s journey towards climate resilience.

Accolades for East Champaran

Following Gates’ commendation, East Champaran continued its march towards environmental conservation. The district received the prestigious Elets 2nd National Water Sanitation Innovation Award in 2021 for its innovative approach to rainwater harvesting. In the subsequent year, it was named the best district in the east zone in the third national water awards, further cementing its reputation as a climate-resilient region.

Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission: A Game Changer

In 2023, Asar Social Impact Advisors conducted an extensive survey in the district and reported that the state government’s Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission (JJHM) has effectively transformed East Champaran into a climate-resilient area. Launched in 2019, the JJHM has been instrumental in orchestrating efforts of 15 state departments, achieving remarkable success in various sectors, including social forestry, watershed management, and renewable energy.

The initiative’s accomplishments are impressive. Over 15 crore saplings have been planted across the state, contributing to a significant increase in the green cover. In addition, the mission has been instrumental in mapping and geo-tagging of 4,208 water bodies, which has helped in conservation and efficient management of these precious resources. The promotion of rainwater harvesting and solar energy installations has further helped Bihar in transitioning towards a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Bihar’s journey towards environmental sustainability is an inspiring narrative for other regions grappling with similar challenges. Despite facing major environmental challenges such as population growth, urbanization, poor waste disposal, increased pesticide use, vehicular pollution, radiation, and land degradation, the state has demonstrated that with the right initiatives and unwavering commitment, it is possible to turn the tide in favor of the planet. The story of Bihar is a testament to the power of collective action and bold policy initiatives in creating a sustainable and resilient future.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 hour ago
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid
In the rural expanse of Kariba, Zimbabwe, within the dust-ridden settlements of Makande, a chilling specter of starvation looms large. The villagers, trapped in an escalating crisis of food shortages, have made an urgent appeal for aid. This grim narrative unfolds in the words of Ward 11 councillor, Pedzisai Majoni, who reports that the majority
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid
Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture
3 hours ago
Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
3 hours ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
New Zealand's The Warehouse Under Fire for Selling Low-priced Colony Eggs
1 hour ago
New Zealand's The Warehouse Under Fire for Selling Low-priced Colony Eggs
India's Onion Crisis: A Stir of Discontent and a Call for Reform
1 hour ago
India's Onion Crisis: A Stir of Discontent and a Call for Reform
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration
3 hours ago
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration
Latest Headlines
World News
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
19 seconds
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
Christian Brothers' Commanding Victory Over Ranney: A Game of Dominance
21 seconds
Christian Brothers' Commanding Victory Over Ranney: A Game of Dominance
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
26 seconds
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
28 seconds
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
45 seconds
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
U.S. Senators Question Panama's Role in Iran's Oil Sanction Evasion
48 seconds
U.S. Senators Question Panama's Role in Iran's Oil Sanction Evasion
Manchester United's Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash
50 seconds
Manchester United's Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
59 seconds
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
3 mins
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
29 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
36 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app