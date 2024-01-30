Biden-Harris Administration Announces Funding Expansion for Net-Zero Energy Projects

In a significant move towards climate resilience, the Biden-Harris Administration has announced an expansion in funding for net-zero energy projects, marking a new chapter in the U.S.'s response to the escalating climate crisis. The decision, which involves Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, is made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in clean energy and climate action in U.S. history.

FEMA's New Stance on Climate Resilience

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will now pay for the installation of solar panels on public structures such as schools and hospitals that need to be rebuilt after disasters. The initiative aims to make these buildings more resilient against future disasters and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This shift in policy reflects FEMA's decision to use federal funds to expand renewable energy as it grapples with worsening climate shocks.

Grant Programs for Climate Action

The expansion includes funding for net-zero energy projects through FEMA's Public Assistance grant program for the first time. The program supports the rebuilding of critical community infrastructure after disasters. FEMA will also provide funding for net-zero energy projects under its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) and is offering incentives through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program to encourage more communities to adopt net-zero projects.

Transforming Climate Policy with the Federal Buy Clean Initiative

The move is a response to the increasing frequency and severity of climate and weather disasters, which have seen a record number of such events in recent years costing over $1 billion each. FEMA's actions also align with the Federal Buy Clean Initiative, a collective effort involving 12 other agencies. This initiative aims to reduce climate-induced hazards while providing economic and environmental benefits, particularly to disadvantaged communities as part of the Justice40 Initiative. Communities interested in net-zero energy projects can contact FEMA for support.