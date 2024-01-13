Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals

As the 2024 elections loom, the Biden administration is contemplating a rigorous climate test for U.S. natural gas export terminals, a move that could have substantial implications for several projects currently awaiting approval. The move is viewed with concern by environmentalists, who warn that increasing the infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could hinder the necessary transition to renewable energy sources and further contribute to global warming.

Impacts on Pending LNG Projects

This reassessment by the Energy Department could potentially stall the progress of numerous LNG projects. Notably on the line are projects such as Venture Global’s CP2 in Louisiana, currently seeking approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and Commonwealth LNG, also in Louisiana, which awaits a non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) permit. Lake Charles LNG in Louisiana is pending a new export application after its non-FTA permit was not extended. Furthermore, NextDecade Corp.’s Rio Grande LNG in Texas is planning to approve a fourth LNG unit this year.

Increased Opposition from Environmentalists

Notorious environmental activist Bill McKibben leads the charge against the expansion of LNG infrastructure, arguing that it will only serve to exacerbate the global warming crisis. The potential for increased use of natural gas, a fossil fuel, is at odds with the global push towards more sustainable, renewable energy sources.

Anticipated Global Surge in LNG Supply

These projects find themselves under increased scrutiny as they seek government permits and customer commitments to commence construction. This comes at a time when a global surge in LNG supply is anticipated by 2030, further complicating the situation.