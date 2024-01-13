en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals

As the 2024 elections loom, the Biden administration is contemplating a rigorous climate test for U.S. natural gas export terminals, a move that could have substantial implications for several projects currently awaiting approval. The move is viewed with concern by environmentalists, who warn that increasing the infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could hinder the necessary transition to renewable energy sources and further contribute to global warming.

Impacts on Pending LNG Projects

This reassessment by the Energy Department could potentially stall the progress of numerous LNG projects. Notably on the line are projects such as Venture Global’s CP2 in Louisiana, currently seeking approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and Commonwealth LNG, also in Louisiana, which awaits a non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) permit. Lake Charles LNG in Louisiana is pending a new export application after its non-FTA permit was not extended. Furthermore, NextDecade Corp.’s Rio Grande LNG in Texas is planning to approve a fourth LNG unit this year.

Increased Opposition from Environmentalists

Notorious environmental activist Bill McKibben leads the charge against the expansion of LNG infrastructure, arguing that it will only serve to exacerbate the global warming crisis. The potential for increased use of natural gas, a fossil fuel, is at odds with the global push towards more sustainable, renewable energy sources.

Anticipated Global Surge in LNG Supply

These projects find themselves under increased scrutiny as they seek government permits and customer commitments to commence construction. This comes at a time when a global surge in LNG supply is anticipated by 2030, further complicating the situation.

0
Climate & Environment Energy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
23 mins ago
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns
As the world grapples with the escalating crisis of climate change, California is taking a proactive stance by focusing on energy storage solutions. The state’s decision to prioritize long-duration energy storage (LDES)—technologies capable of discharging power for more than four hours—is seen as vital to its transition to 100% clean energy. This move is prompted
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns
Earth Records Hottest Year Ever in 2023: A Wake-Up Call for Global Warming
1 hour ago
Earth Records Hottest Year Ever in 2023: A Wake-Up Call for Global Warming
2023 Recognized as Warmest Year on Record, Heightening Climate Concerns
3 hours ago
2023 Recognized as Warmest Year on Record, Heightening Climate Concerns
Agenda Convention Spotlights Dietary Changes for Climate Change Mitigation
30 mins ago
Agenda Convention Spotlights Dietary Changes for Climate Change Mitigation
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
33 mins ago
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
Why Extreme Weather Is One of the major Factors Behind Rising Insurance Premiums in Canada
56 mins ago
Why Extreme Weather Is One of the major Factors Behind Rising Insurance Premiums in Canada
Latest Headlines
World News
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
39 seconds
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
2 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
3 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
4 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
5 mins
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
6 mins
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
6 mins
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
9 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
48 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app