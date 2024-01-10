Biden Administration Reevaluates Climate Criteria for LNG Exports

In a significant shift in the US energy policy, the Biden administration is reassessing the climate criteria for approving new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities. This reassessment, a response to commitments made at the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai, could impact pending projects as the 2024 election approaches.

US and the Burgeoning LNG Market

The US became the world’s largest LNG exporter in 2023, with five LNG export facilities under construction and more waiting for investment decisions. The Department of Energy, responsible for issuing LNG export permits, is examining its evaluation process for the climate impact of proposed plants.

Geopolitical and Domestic Interests: A Balancing Act

The Biden administration’s attempts to balance its geopolitical and domestic interests have led to extended approval times for LNG export licenses compared to previous administrations. The US is supporting Europe’s energy needs in the wake of the Ukraine invasion while also addressing climate concerns from voters.

Environmental Concerns and Political Pressure

Environmental groups and some Democrats are pressuring President Biden to halt further export licenses due to the potential long-term reliance on natural gas and the hindrance of emission-free alternatives. Industry representatives have been warned of possible delays in approvals, raising concerns among allies about the reliability of the US as an LNG supplier. Renowned environmental activists, including Bill McKibben, are planning demonstrations to protest against LNG exports and advocate for a faster transition to clean energy.