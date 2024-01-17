Biden Administration Proposes Solar Energy Projects on Federal Lands

In a landmark move to combat climate change and foster renewable energy, the Biden administration has unveiled a proposal for solar energy projects on federal lands. The initiative is part of President Joe Biden's ambitious plan to decarbonize the U.S. power grid by 2035, showcasing his commitment to a sustainable future.

Revamping Obama-era Policy

The proposal is essentially an updated version of a policy from the Obama administration, with an expansion of the designated areas for solar projects. The highlighted areas now cover 22 million acres across 11 western states, including Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. These states are in addition to the existing zones in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. The focus on lands in proximity to transmission lines is designed to facilitate easier development.

Conserving Wildlife and Nature

While the proposal earmarks expansive territories for solar projects, it also considers environmental conservation. A whopping 126 million acres are excluded from development. The reason? To safeguard wildlife habitats, recreational areas, historical sites, and old-growth forests. This dual approach ensures that the transition to renewable energy does not come at the expense of our natural heritage.

Public Participation and Future Plans

The draft plan estimates that over the next 20 years, around 700,000 acres of public lands will be utilized for solar energy. In a nod to the democratic process, a public comment period for the proposal is open until April 18. By the end of the year, a final plan is anticipated. Meanwhile, steps have been taken towards approving new solar projects and a transmission line in Nevada, California, and Arizona.

Progress Under Biden Administration

Since President Biden assumed office, the Bureau of Land Management has given the green light to 47 clean energy projects. These projects, with their combined capacity, can power over 3.5 million homes. It's a significant stride towards a greener America, underscoring the Biden administration's unwavering commitment to renewable energy and a sustainable future.