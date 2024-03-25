Biden Administration Awards $6 Billion to Decarbonize US Heavy Industry

The Biden administration is set to award approximately $6 billion in grants to companies, including Century Aluminum Co., to tackle emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries like metal, paper, and glass.

Century Aluminum could receive up to $500 million to build the first new US aluminum smelter in 45 years, doubling domestic production and reducing emissions by 75%.

Significance of Grants in Decarbonization Efforts

These grants mark a significant step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in challenging sectors, such as steel, aluminum, and cement production, which collectively contribute nearly a quarter of US emissions. Investments aim to revitalize industrial communities, strengthen manufacturing competitiveness, and align with Biden's ambitious climate goals.

Impact on Jobs and Economic Growth

Projects funded by these grants are expected to create thousands of new jobs, particularly in steelmaking, aluminum production, and plastic recycling. Additionally, they promote technological innovation, positioning American businesses and workers at the forefront of the global economy.

Potential for Cleaner Production and Job Creation

With proper implementation, these projects have the potential to transition key industries towards cleaner production methods while fostering job creation and economic growth. By supporting the shift to lower-carbon technologies, the grants contribute to a more sustainable future for both the environment and the economy.