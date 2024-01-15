BGC and WFP Join Forces to Combat Climate Change Impact on Agriculture in Basrah, Iraq

In a move signaling a significant shift towards sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change, Basrah Gas Company (BGC) and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) have teamed up to support local farmers in the Al Zubair district of Basrah, Iraq. This collaboration is a climate change adaptation initiative, aligning with the pressing need for environmental sustainability as highlighted in the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Addressing Climate Change Challenges

The initiative is a response to the pressing climate challenges faced by Southern Iraq. Al Zubair, in particular, is grappling with the severe impacts of climate change. Issues such as frequent sandstorms, heatwaves, water scarcity, pollution, and increased soil salinity are plaguing the region. A recent survey by the Norwegian Refugee Council portrays a grim picture. Six out of 10 households in drought-hit Iraq have had their access to drinking water disrupted. In Basrah province, some areas have no clean drinking water due to decreased water levels and high salination. As a result, 25 percent of households relying on agriculture have witnessed over 90 percent of wheat crop failure this season, causing significant income loss for farmers.

Empowering Local Farmers

The BGC and WFP partnership aims to enhance agricultural production, increase farmers' incomes, and combat desertification, while also focusing on water conservation. The project is set to employ smart agriculture techniques, modern farming methods like soilless farming, and water-saving irrigation systems. It also aims to empower female farmers by building their capacity and facilitating self-employment.

Working in Collaboration

The BGC and WFP will work in collaboration with the Directorate of Agriculture, the Farmers' Association, and local farmers during the implementation phase. BGC Managing Director Andrew Wiper and WFP Country Director for Iraq Ally-Raza Qureshi both expressed their commitment to the project, highlighting its alignment with BGC's sustainable social investment strategy and WFP's strategic approach to addressing climate change effects in the region. This initiative marks a significant step in promoting sustainable livelihoods and effective adaptation strategies in Basrah's evolving agricultural landscape.