Benue State Governor Enforces Mining Ban Amid Security Concerns

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has taken decisive action to address security concerns by issuing a ban on all mining activities in the state until comprehensive data on miners can be collated. The directive was delivered during a meeting with members of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Benue Chapter, in Makurdi.

Advertisment

Prioritizing Data Collection: MIREMCO Tasked with Compiling Miner Information

Governor Alia instructed the Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee (MIREMCO) to initiate the compilation of data on all miners operating in Benue State without delay. This proactive measure aims to enhance regulatory oversight and mitigate security risks associated with mining activities.

Addressing Environmental and Health Concerns: Governor Expresses Alarm Over Water Pollution

Advertisment

Expressing concern over reports of water contamination in affected districts, particularly in Kwande, Governor Alia emphasized the urgent need to safeguard public health and environmental integrity. The governor's decision to enforce the mining ban reflects a commitment to protecting the well-being of Benue State residents and preserving natural resources.

Upholding Law and Order: Governor Affirms Zero Tolerance for Illegality

Governor Alia underscored his administration's unwavering commitment to upholding law and order, emphasizing that any illegal mining activity will not be tolerated. He called upon security forces and the joint task force on illicit mining to prioritize the enforcement of regulations to ensure public safety and enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state. The governor's stance reaffirms the government's responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens.