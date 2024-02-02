BBVA Sets New Milestone with a 39% Increase in Sustainable Business

In a remarkable stride towards sustainability, BBVA has recorded an annual sustainable business achievement of 70 billion euros in 2023, representing a 39% surge from 2022. This accomplishment underscores BBVA's unwavering dedication to embedding sustainability into every segment and industry it operates in. Carlos Torres Vila, the Chair of BBVA, underscored the phenomenal growth and flagged sustainability as a significant growth catalyst for the bank.

BBVA's Sustainability Record

BBVA's commitment to sustainability is evident across various sectors. The corporate sector witnessed a remarkable 99% growth, retail banking saw a 43% increase, and Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) experienced a 20% rise. The bank has strategically tailored its approach to enhance its presence in corporates, offer bespoke digital solutions in retail, and provide insightful advice in CIB.

Progress Towards Sustainability Goals

From 2018 to 2023, BBVA has successfully mobilized 206 billion euros in sustainable business, keeping in line with its ambitious goal of reaching 300 billion euros by 2025. The bank's sustainable business strategy is primarily centered on climate action (78%) and fostering inclusive growth (22%). This includes initiatives such as social mortgages, infrastructure projects, and support for vulnerable entrepreneurs, especially in South America.

Continued Commitment to Sustainability

The last quarter of 2023 alone saw BBVA mobilize a record 21 billion euros in sustainable business, a 75% leap from the same period the previous year. BBVA has seamlessly integrated sustainability into its core business, making it one of its six strategic priorities. The bank aims to combat climate change, conserve natural capital, and drive inclusive growth. Additionally, BBVA is deeply committed to generating a positive societal impact, particularly in the areas of education and entrepreneurship.

BBVA's relentless efforts towards sustainability have been recognized on an international scale. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index named BBVA as the most sustainable bank in Europe for the fourth consecutive year in 2023.