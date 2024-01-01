Battleship North Carolina Charts Course Through Rising Sea Levels

The historic Battleship North Carolina, a floating museum and World War II memorial, is under siege—not by enemy forces, but by a relentless tide of rising sea levels and flooding. The iconic site, which has stood as a testament to American naval prowess since 1961, has seen a staggering 7,000 percent increase in tidal flooding. This deluge, driven by climate change, has forced the site to adapt or risk being washed away.

From Dry Dock to Flood Zone

Retired Navy Capt. Terry Bragg, the executive director of the site, has witnessed the dramatic transformation of the area firsthand. In 2020, the Battleship North Carolina was submerged for almost half the year. By 2022, the site endured nearly 200 days of flooding, severely impacting visitor access and overall operations. NOAA data reveals that sea levels have surged approximately 9 inches since 1935, with projections suggesting another foot rise by mid-century. This isn’t just a battle against time, but also against the tide.

Bracing for the Inevitable

Operating without regular government funding, the museum has had to weather this storm largely alone. The severity of floods has at times necessitated closure of the site. However, rather than retreating or trying to hold back the water with walls, the museum’s leaders have opted for a different approach: adapt by working with the natural landscape.

A New Blueprint for Resilience

Collaborating with engineering firm Moffatt Nichol and other experts, the museum has developed a plan to transform vulnerability into resilience. The blueprint involves creating a living shoreline, restoring a tidal creek and wetland, and removing impervious surfaces. Borrowing from practices in places like the Netherlands, this innovative approach aims to work with rising sea levels, reduce erosion, and create wildlife habitats. It’s a strategy that embraces the reality of rising sea levels, while ensuring the site’s sustainability for future generations to experience and understand the maritime legacy of Battleship North Carolina.