en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Battleship North Carolina Charts Course Through Rising Sea Levels

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Battleship North Carolina Charts Course Through Rising Sea Levels

The historic Battleship North Carolina, a floating museum and World War II memorial, is under siege—not by enemy forces, but by a relentless tide of rising sea levels and flooding. The iconic site, which has stood as a testament to American naval prowess since 1961, has seen a staggering 7,000 percent increase in tidal flooding. This deluge, driven by climate change, has forced the site to adapt or risk being washed away.

From Dry Dock to Flood Zone

Retired Navy Capt. Terry Bragg, the executive director of the site, has witnessed the dramatic transformation of the area firsthand. In 2020, the Battleship North Carolina was submerged for almost half the year. By 2022, the site endured nearly 200 days of flooding, severely impacting visitor access and overall operations. NOAA data reveals that sea levels have surged approximately 9 inches since 1935, with projections suggesting another foot rise by mid-century. This isn’t just a battle against time, but also against the tide.

Bracing for the Inevitable

Operating without regular government funding, the museum has had to weather this storm largely alone. The severity of floods has at times necessitated closure of the site. However, rather than retreating or trying to hold back the water with walls, the museum’s leaders have opted for a different approach: adapt by working with the natural landscape.

A New Blueprint for Resilience

Collaborating with engineering firm Moffatt Nichol and other experts, the museum has developed a plan to transform vulnerability into resilience. The blueprint involves creating a living shoreline, restoring a tidal creek and wetland, and removing impervious surfaces. Borrowing from practices in places like the Netherlands, this innovative approach aims to work with rising sea levels, reduce erosion, and create wildlife habitats. It’s a strategy that embraces the reality of rising sea levels, while ensuring the site’s sustainability for future generations to experience and understand the maritime legacy of Battleship North Carolina.

0
Climate & Environment Sustainability United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saskatchewan Abandons Carbon Levy Collection: Implications and Reactions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Victoria's Ghosts of Black Saturday: Powerlines, Bushfires, and a Stained White Shirt

By Geeta Pillai

2024 Dawns Amid Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Anticipation

By Rizwan Shah

Taking Personal Action Against Climate Change: 12 New Year's Resolutions for a Sustainable Future

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change Discourse: A Paradox of Carbon and Consequences ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
Climate Change Discourse: A Paradox of Carbon and Consequences ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: A Guide to Individual Action

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: A Guide to Individual Action
Individual Actions in the Climate Change Fight: 12 New Year’s Resolutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Individual Actions in the Climate Change Fight: 12 New Year's Resolutions
12 New Year’s Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change

By BNN Correspondents

12 New Year's Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change
Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

By Quadri Adejumo

Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
54 seconds
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
7 mins
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
8 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
8 mins
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme: A Glimpse into Australia's 2003 Cabinet Papers
10 mins
John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme: A Glimpse into Australia's 2003 Cabinet Papers
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
15 mins
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
15 mins
Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
Toxic Positivity in the Workplace: A Detriment to Employee Well-being
15 mins
Toxic Positivity in the Workplace: A Detriment to Employee Well-being
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Crucible of Change and Challenge
19 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Crucible of Change and Challenge
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
31 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app