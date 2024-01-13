Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience

Barbados, a Caribbean paradise with a coastline under threat from climate change, has secured a US$50 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This significant financial infusion is focused on enhancing the country’s climate resilience, particularly in its vulnerable coastal areas. The objective is to mitigate the risks associated with erosion and flooding, thereby improving safety for both local communities and tourists partaking in coastal activities.

Investing in Climate Resilience

The IDB loan is not merely a financial transaction; it signifies a commitment towards fostering climate-resilient economic development. The funds will be used to construct integrated coastal infrastructure, such as breakwaters, drainage works, walkways, boardwalks, and groynes. These structures will serve as bulwarks against the relentless onslaught of climate change, which has exacerbated both erosion and flooding along Barbados’ coasts. Additionally, the program includes beach restoration efforts, an essential step in preserving the country’s natural beauty and ecological diversity.

More than Infrastructure

This initiative goes beyond infrastructure enhancement. It aims to uplift community living standards and bolster Barbados’ tourism value, both of which are intricately tied to the health of the country’s coasts. The IDB loan is designed to make coastal access more inclusive, particularly for individuals with disabilities and women. By doing so, the project underscores the importance of social inclusivity as a pillar of sustainable development.

A Step towards Sustainable Future

The loan has a 23.5-year repayment term, a seven-year grace period, and an interest rate pegged to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). More than 6,000 residents of various coastal communities and nearly 2,000 people who directly enjoy the beaches’ ecosystem services stand to benefit from this program. Ultimately, the overarching goal of the loan is to strengthen Barbados’ technical capacity and governance in integrated coastal management, deepening the country’s climate resilience and paving the way for a sustainable future.