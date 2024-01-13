en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience

Barbados, a Caribbean paradise with a coastline under threat from climate change, has secured a US$50 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This significant financial infusion is focused on enhancing the country’s climate resilience, particularly in its vulnerable coastal areas. The objective is to mitigate the risks associated with erosion and flooding, thereby improving safety for both local communities and tourists partaking in coastal activities.

Investing in Climate Resilience

The IDB loan is not merely a financial transaction; it signifies a commitment towards fostering climate-resilient economic development. The funds will be used to construct integrated coastal infrastructure, such as breakwaters, drainage works, walkways, boardwalks, and groynes. These structures will serve as bulwarks against the relentless onslaught of climate change, which has exacerbated both erosion and flooding along Barbados’ coasts. Additionally, the program includes beach restoration efforts, an essential step in preserving the country’s natural beauty and ecological diversity.

More than Infrastructure

This initiative goes beyond infrastructure enhancement. It aims to uplift community living standards and bolster Barbados’ tourism value, both of which are intricately tied to the health of the country’s coasts. The IDB loan is designed to make coastal access more inclusive, particularly for individuals with disabilities and women. By doing so, the project underscores the importance of social inclusivity as a pillar of sustainable development.

A Step towards Sustainable Future

The loan has a 23.5-year repayment term, a seven-year grace period, and an interest rate pegged to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). More than 6,000 residents of various coastal communities and nearly 2,000 people who directly enjoy the beaches’ ecosystem services stand to benefit from this program. Ultimately, the overarching goal of the loan is to strengthen Barbados’ technical capacity and governance in integrated coastal management, deepening the country’s climate resilience and paving the way for a sustainable future.

0
Barbados Climate & Environment
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
1 hour ago
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
In an unprecedented leap for Barbadian sports, Shonte Seale, the vice-captain of the national volleyball team, has etched a significant milestone in her athletic career. As she approaches her 25th birthday on February 9th, she has inked a two-year professional contract to play for a volleyball team based in Amaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
10 hours ago
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in 'Highs & Grows'
15 hours ago
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in 'Highs & Grows'
U.S. Strengthens Diplomatic Relations with New Ambassador to Barbados
2 hours ago
U.S. Strengthens Diplomatic Relations with New Ambassador to Barbados
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
2 hours ago
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
10 hours ago
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
51 seconds
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
2 mins
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
2 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
4 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
4 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
5 mins
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
5 mins
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
5 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
6 mins
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app