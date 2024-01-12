Barbadian Government Launches $30 Million Road Repair Project

In a combined effort to tackle the deteriorating state of Barbados’s roads, the government and private sector have pledged $30 million towards a comprehensive road repair project. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley recently unveiled the ambitious Mill and Pave Road Repair Programme, an initiative designed to enhance the quality of the road network across the island.

Addressing Pothole Woes

One of the most significant challenges faced by motorists in Barbados is the extensive pothole issue. The Mill and Pave programme has been conceived with the primary aim of addressing this problem. Besides the main highways, the initiative will also extend to village and tenantry roads, ensuring a broad-spectrum improvement.

45 Kilometres and Beyond

The project, estimated to cover around 45 kilometres, is expected to wrap up by the end of the current financial year, which is March 31st. However, the road repair efforts won’t stop there. A separate programme dedicated to pothole repair is in the pipeline for areas not initially included in the 45-kilometre coverage.

Climate Crisis and Road Repairs

Prime Minister Mottley emphasised that the delay in road repairs was largely due to the ongoing climate crisis and unpredictable weather patterns. This necessitates a doubling of work efforts during the dry seasons to make up for the rainy ones. As a result, the road repair programme is being designed to be climate-resilient, ensuring that the infrastructure can withstand the test of time and weather.

With the deadline looming, Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw will be providing regular updates on the progress of the project. This collaborative endeavour between the Barbadian government and the private sector represents a significant step in the country’s infrastructure development, marking a new era of road quality and safety for the island nation.