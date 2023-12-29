Bangladesh’s Innovative ‘Tiny Houses’ Offer Resilience Against Climate Change

In the flood-prone nation of Bangladesh, an innovative architectural solution is offering a ray of hope to those repeatedly displaced by annual monsoonal flooding. Dubbed “Khudi Bari” or “tiny house”, this unique housing solution is the brainchild of award-winning Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum. Constructed on sturdy bamboo stilts, these houses are designed to rise above floodwaters, providing a safe haven for inhabitants during flood events.

Transforming Lives Through Architecture

For 40-year-old farmer Abu Sayeed, the introduction of these stilted homes marked a profound shift in his monsoon experience. No longer needing to abandon his home to the mercy of rising waters, Sayeed could seek refuge on the second floor of his Khudi Bari, waiting out the flood until the waters receded. This innovative design not only mitigates the displacement caused by floods, but also circumvents the theft and damage to property that often occur when homes are left deserted during such disasters.

Reviving Tradition, Advancing Sustainability

Built from local materials, each two-floor Khudi Bari, measuring 100 square feet per floor, costs around $450, including labor. The design inspiration was drawn from traditional Bangladeshi homes raised on stilts to let floodwaters pass underneath — a testament to the timeless wisdom of local architectural practices. Apart from their flood-resistant characteristics, these tiny houses are eco-friendly, contributing to sustainable living in an era of increasing environmental consciousness.

Scaling Up: From Homes to Community Centers

Tabassum’s design isn’t limited to individual homes. The same concept has been applied to construct larger community centers, as evident in her work with the Rohingya refugee women’s center. By demonstrating the scalability of the Khudi Bari concept, Tabassum has opened up possibilities for more extensive community-level applications of this flood-resistant design.

As climate change continues to exacerbate flood risks in Bangladesh and other similar regions globally, the Khudi Bari offers a practical, affordable, and sustainable model of climate preparedness. This inventive architectural solution is fast gaining popularity across Bangladesh, serving as a beacon of resilience in the face of climate change-induced challenges.