Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Advocates for Green Cooperation at EU Indo-Pacific Forum

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, has called for stronger cooperation among nations of the Indo-Pacific and the European Union to combat climate change and encourage green development. This call to action was made during the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum held in Brussels. Mahmud, representing Bangladesh, shed light on his country's initiatives towards climate resilience and a green energy transition, emphasizing the shift towards renewable energy resources.

Bangladesh's Green Initiative

In his address, Mahmud detailed Bangladesh's ongoing efforts in mitigating the impacts of climate change. He highlighted the country's proactive approach towards green transition, which includes a significant shift towards renewable energy sources. The minister appealed for international support in research, innovation, and investment, particularly in the areas of eco-friendly jute and green hydrogen technologies.

Forum Discussions and Bilateral Meetings

The forum, attended by delegates from both the EU and the Indo-Pacific region, featured discussions moderated by EU Executive Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas. The dialogues also included participation from the foreign ministers of Vietnam and Spain. Alongside the forum, Mahmud held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Vietnam. These discussions centered around trade, investment, and the ongoing issue of Rohingya repatriation.

Deepening International Relations

During his meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Mahmud expressed gratitude for Belgium's support in Bangladesh's development. Lahbib, in turn, showed interest in deepening bilateral ties. The Vietnamese Foreign Minister, Bui Thanh Son, extended formal invitations for visits aimed at enhancing long-standing relations. Mahmud also emphasized the necessity of resolving the Rohingya crisis through repatriation to Myanmar and called for international pressure on Myanmar to address the issue.

After a series of productive discussions and meetings, Mahmud is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on Sunday.