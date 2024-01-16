Azerbaijan and Pakistan Unite for Sustainability: Mutual Benefits in Hosting COP-29

In a recent climate change roundtable organized by the Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR), Khazar Farhadov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, highlighted the shared benefits that Azerbaijan and Pakistan will experience as they co-host the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP-29) in Baku. Farhadov emphasized Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, with particular focus on transitioning to renewable energy sources as part of their efforts to combat climate change.

Fostering Cooperation for Climate Resilience

Farhadov praised Pakistan's environmental conservation initiatives, and underscored the necessity of cooperation between the two nations in successfully hosting COP-29. The discussion also ventured into the territory of the negative portrayal of resource-rich nations, pointing out the Western double standards that seem to prevail. Farhadov brought to light the support Pakistan has shown to Azerbaijan in the past, hinting at the potential for stronger diplomatic relations in the future.

Highlighting the Importance of COP Forums

Apart from Farhadov, the roundtable also featured other speakers, including Bilal Anwar, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF). Anwar spoke about the importance of COP forums and their role in advocating for a loss and damage fund. He further emphasized on the role of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, UNDP, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in policy development, climate change adaptation, and community capacity building related to climate resilience.

Call for Greater Private Sector Participation

During the roundtable, there was also a significant call for greater private sector participation in climate initiatives. The speakers advocated for a review of traditional knowledge for the development of flood resilient infrastructure. This highlighted the importance of blending traditional wisdom with contemporary science in our collective fight against climate change. As nations around the world grapple with the effects of climate change, the collaboration between Azerbaijan and Pakistan serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that unity and cooperation can pave the way for a more sustainable future.