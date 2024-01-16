Marking a significant moment in religious history, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir prepares to conclude its consecration ceremony, unveiling its stunning interior design. The temple, a symbol of spiritual sanctity for Hindus worldwide, promises to envelop devotees in an atmosphere of divine grandeur.

Advertisment

Detailed Unveiling of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The temple, constructed in traditional Nagara style, stretches across 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and rises 161 feet in height. Crafted from intricately carved Rajasthan sandstone, the temple's construction cost is estimated at Rs 1,800 crore. The journey to the temple's inauguration, scheduled for January 22, 2024, has been a symbolic victory for Hindus, beginning with the Supreme Court verdict in 2019 that led to the temple's construction in 2020.

Champat Rai, Secretary-General of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, divulged intricate details about the temple's architecture and the spiritual journey within. The design includes 44 separate entrances, a lift for differently-abled individuals, and a symbolic entrance from the east and exit towards the south. The complex also houses temples devoted to revered gurus, and it embraces nature with lush greenery. The construction of the first floor is set to conclude next year, adding to the temple's grandeur and spiritual significance.

Advertisment

Global Concerns Amid Spiritual Celebrations

As the temple prepares for its historic inauguration, the world faces rising global temperatures, with 2023 recording an increase to 1.48 degrees Celsius. This development underscores the pressing need for actionable climate change measures. In parallel, political landscapes continue to shift, with Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, seeking investments at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He dismissed the idea that the temple's inauguration would give a political advantage to the BJP, emphasizing that it remains a spiritual place for all Hindus.

US Politics: A Campaign Conclusion

Across the ocean, in US politics, Vivek Ramaswamy, a former biotech executive, concluded his presidential campaign, endorsing Donald Trump. Despite a campaign centered on truth-speaking and America-first principles, Ramaswamy's bid failed to gain sufficient traction in the Republican Party's first nominating contest in Iowa.