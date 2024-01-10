Axis Bank and GuarantCo Boost India’s E-Mobility with Rs 1 Billion Loan to Everest Fleet

Axis Bank, in partnership with GuarantCo, has granted a loan of Rs 1 billion to Everest Fleet, marking a significant stride in India’s pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions. This four-year loan, facilitated under the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) initiative, aims to bolster efforts to counter climate change while promoting eco-friendly transport alternatives.

Fostering Green Mobility

Everest Fleet, a leading provider of fleet management services, will utilize the funds to procure electric vehicles (EVs). These EVs will serve as green taxis, reinforcing the drive towards greener, more sustainable transport options. The funding is a part of the broader framework guarantee agreement inked in May 2022 between GuarantCo and Axis Bank, which seeks to mobilize between $300 and $400 million to fuel India’s e-mobility ecosystem.

Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals

The transaction aligns seamlessly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly targeting SDG 11.2, 11.6, and 13. These goals underscore the necessity for sustainable transport systems, reduced environmental impact of cities, and proactive action against climate change. The loan is anticipated to benefit at least 1,000 drivers, advancing sustainable urban mobility in India.

GuarantCo’s Role in the Deal

GuarantCo is backing the loan with a two-thirds on-demand credit guarantee, demonstrating its commitment to fostering sustainable development. This transaction follows a prior disbursement of a Rs 2.5 billion loan to a non-bank financial institution involved in India’s e-mobility sector, underlining the continued investment in India’s transition to greener transportation.