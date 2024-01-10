en English
Business

Axis Bank and GuarantCo Boost India’s E-Mobility with Rs 1 Billion Loan to Everest Fleet

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Axis Bank, in partnership with GuarantCo, has granted a loan of Rs 1 billion to Everest Fleet, marking a significant stride in India’s pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions. This four-year loan, facilitated under the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) initiative, aims to bolster efforts to counter climate change while promoting eco-friendly transport alternatives.

Fostering Green Mobility

Everest Fleet, a leading provider of fleet management services, will utilize the funds to procure electric vehicles (EVs). These EVs will serve as green taxis, reinforcing the drive towards greener, more sustainable transport options. The funding is a part of the broader framework guarantee agreement inked in May 2022 between GuarantCo and Axis Bank, which seeks to mobilize between $300 and $400 million to fuel India’s e-mobility ecosystem.

Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals

The transaction aligns seamlessly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly targeting SDG 11.2, 11.6, and 13. These goals underscore the necessity for sustainable transport systems, reduced environmental impact of cities, and proactive action against climate change. The loan is anticipated to benefit at least 1,000 drivers, advancing sustainable urban mobility in India.

GuarantCo’s Role in the Deal

GuarantCo is backing the loan with a two-thirds on-demand credit guarantee, demonstrating its commitment to fostering sustainable development. This transaction follows a prior disbursement of a Rs 2.5 billion loan to a non-bank financial institution involved in India’s e-mobility sector, underlining the continued investment in India’s transition to greener transportation.

Business Climate & Environment India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

