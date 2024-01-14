en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Avnos Unveils Groundbreaking Hybrid Direct Air Capture Tech in Climate Change Fight

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Avnos Unveils Groundbreaking Hybrid Direct Air Capture Tech in Climate Change Fight

California-based startup Avnos is pioneering a novel approach in the battle against climate change with its hybrid direct air capture technology. Unlike other similar systems, Avnos’ method generates water rather than consuming it while removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. This unique element of Avnos’s technology promises a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solution to climate change.

Hybrid Direct Air Capture: A Different Approach

Avnos’s groundbreaking technology is designed to eradicate CO2 from the atmosphere, converting what is typically a cost into a potential revenue stream. According to CEO Will Kain, the system does not require heat, making it more resource-efficient than other options. The hybrid direct air capture method produces around five tons of water for every ton of CO2 captured.

Funding Boost for Avnos

The innovative nature of Avnos’s technology has garnered substantial attention and funding. The company recently secured a $35 million investment from prominent venture capitalists, which include JetBlue Ventures, Shell Ventures, the Grantham Foundation’s Neglected Climate Opportunities Fund, and Rusheen Capital Management. Governments worldwide are recognizing the importance of direct air capture technology, offering tax incentives and grants to bolster its development.

Decarbonization Ecosystem: A Broader Perspective

While some skeptics question the overall impact of direct air capture on global CO2 emissions, Kain emphasizes that it is merely one component of a larger decarbonization ecosystem. This ecosystem entails renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and geothermal power. Notably, the water and captured carbon generated by Avnos can be utilized to create sustainable aviation fuel. This attribute resonated with JetBlue Ventures, an investor focused on companies transforming the travel industry.

0
Business Climate & Environment
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check
As the cap and gown of graduation loom for many young Americans, a new survey has thrown a spotlight on a glaring discrepancy. According to a report by Real Estate Witch, a division of the real estate website Clever, undergraduates are expecting an average salary of $84,855 one year post-graduation. However, the reality is starkly
New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
7 mins ago
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
8 mins ago
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
1 min ago
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence
2 mins ago
Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
2 mins ago
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
14 seconds
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
1 min
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
2 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
2 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
4 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
4 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
7 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
7 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
7 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app