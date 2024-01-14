Avnos Unveils Groundbreaking Hybrid Direct Air Capture Tech in Climate Change Fight

California-based startup Avnos is pioneering a novel approach in the battle against climate change with its hybrid direct air capture technology. Unlike other similar systems, Avnos’ method generates water rather than consuming it while removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. This unique element of Avnos’s technology promises a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solution to climate change.

Hybrid Direct Air Capture: A Different Approach

Avnos’s groundbreaking technology is designed to eradicate CO2 from the atmosphere, converting what is typically a cost into a potential revenue stream. According to CEO Will Kain, the system does not require heat, making it more resource-efficient than other options. The hybrid direct air capture method produces around five tons of water for every ton of CO2 captured.

Funding Boost for Avnos

The innovative nature of Avnos’s technology has garnered substantial attention and funding. The company recently secured a $35 million investment from prominent venture capitalists, which include JetBlue Ventures, Shell Ventures, the Grantham Foundation’s Neglected Climate Opportunities Fund, and Rusheen Capital Management. Governments worldwide are recognizing the importance of direct air capture technology, offering tax incentives and grants to bolster its development.

Decarbonization Ecosystem: A Broader Perspective

While some skeptics question the overall impact of direct air capture on global CO2 emissions, Kain emphasizes that it is merely one component of a larger decarbonization ecosystem. This ecosystem entails renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and geothermal power. Notably, the water and captured carbon generated by Avnos can be utilized to create sustainable aviation fuel. This attribute resonated with JetBlue Ventures, an investor focused on companies transforming the travel industry.