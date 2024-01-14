en English
Business

Avnos: Revolutionizing Carbon Capture with Water-Producing Technology

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Avnos: Revolutionizing Carbon Capture with Water-Producing Technology

In an unprecedented move to combat climate change, California-based startup Avnos is revolutionizing the industry with a pioneering direct air capture (DAC) technology that not only removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but also generates water. The company’s novel approach turns a typical cost into a potential revenue stream, making it a gamechanger in the urgent battle against global warming.

Avnos’s Hybrid Direct Air Capture

Avnos’s “hybrid direct air capture” method stands in stark contrast to conventional DAC methods, which are notorious for consuming substantial amounts of water and heat. This innovative process utilizes dehumidification technology to produce approximately five tons of water for every ton of CO2 captured. This ingenious workaround transforms what is usually a significant expenditure for most DAC methods into a potential source of income by selling the produced water.

Impressive Backing and Potential Applications

The startup’s groundbreaking work has garnered the attention of prominent investors, including JetBlue Ventures, Shell Ventures, the Grantham Foundation’s Neglected Climate Opportunities Fund, and Rusheen Capital Management. These investors have collectively poured a total of $35 million into Avnos. JetBlue Ventures expresses particular interest in Avnos’s technology, seeing potential in using both the water and captured carbon to create sustainable aviation fuel. This innovative approach offers a more climate-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods in the aviation industry.

The Broader Decarbonization Ecosystem

While critics argue that DAC will only make a negligible dent in the annual global CO2 emissions of 50 billion tons, Avnos CEO Will Kain maintains a broader perspective. He argues that DAC is just a slice of a more extensive decarbonization ecosystem that includes renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and geothermal power. With government tax credits and direct funding bolstering their unique approach to DAC, Avnos is well-positioned to emerge as a potential leader in the increasingly crucial industry of carbon capture.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

