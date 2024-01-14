en English
Climate & Environment

Austin Braces for Cold Wave: Activates Shelters for Homeless

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Austin Braces for Cold Wave: Activates Shelters for Homeless

The City of Austin is bracing for a chilly spell, with temperatures expected to plummet to as low as 15 degrees. In anticipation of the cold wave, the city has initiated its cold weather shelter operations, providing a warm and safe haven for individuals experiencing homelessness. The shelters, managed majorly by staff from the Austin Area Urban League (AAUL), are a critical resource for the city’s homeless population, offering them respite from the harsh winter conditions.

Anticipating the Freeze

According to the National Weather Service, the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with the forecast suggesting freezing rain and possible accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch. The cold weather shelters have been activated from Saturday, January 13, through Tuesday morning, January 16. These shelters are overnight-only, with the Austin Public Library facilities also serving as warming centers during the day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration and Transport

Registration for the shelters commenced at 5 p.m. at the One Texas Center, and within the first two hours, approximately 200 people had signed up for a stay. In addition to providing shelter, the city is also facilitating transportation for registered individuals. Bus routes are available, and CapMetro will transport the registered from the One Texas Center to the respective cold weather shelter.

The Need for Shelters

Driven by necessity, some individuals, like Derek Cortez, were lined up as early as three hours before registration started. The shelters are open to people with children and pets, and the city is working in tandem with outreach teams and community organizations to disseminate information about the availability of shelters. The AAUL, which took over the majority of the cold weather shelter operations following a city audit last year that identified deficiencies in the city’s management of shelters, is prepared to open overflow shelters if necessary.

Climate & Environment
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

