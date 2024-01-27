AT&T's Climate Resiliency Maps: A Tool for Community Preparedness

In a groundbreaking collaboration, AT&T has joined forces with the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory. The objective? Crafting predictive climate models to highlight areas at risk of climate-induced calamities such as floods, droughts, and wildfires. Designed to safeguard AT&T's network infrastructure, this initiative has birthed maps that project these hazards three decades into the future.

Climate Risk and Resilience Portal: A Tool for Community Preparedness

AT&T's efforts have expanded beyond its corporate interests, culminating in the Climate Risk and Resilience Portal (ClimRR). This public platform allows users to key in a ZIP code and access interactive maps that feature over 100 climate overlays. These valuable forecasts can significantly inform community planning. With this data at their disposal, communities can make knowledgeable decisions about where to position critical establishments like schools, hospitals, and senior centers, potentially steering clear of future extreme weather hotspots.

Elevating Climate Resiliency

This innovation contributes significantly to the broader goal of enhancing climate resiliency–an urgent issue underscored by a report from Rebuild by Design. The report highlighted that climate disasters have been rampant across 90% of U.S. counties from 2011 to 2021. AT&T's initiative is a vivid example of how corporate strategies to protect assets can double up as a tool for community preparedness against climate change.

A Future-Proof Strategy

AT&T's collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory is a future-proof strategy against the increasing threats of climate change. By making these climate resiliency maps freely available via the ClimRR, AT&T is not only protecting its infrastructure but also aiding communities in their fight against extreme weather events. As the impacts of climate change intensify, such corporate responsibility measures will become increasingly crucial for safeguarding both business interests and community well-being.