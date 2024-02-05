Atmospheric River Unleashes Torrential Rain and Seafoam Storm on Southern California

Heavy rains caused by an 'Atmospheric River' have battered Southern California, triggering severe flash floods and a rare phenomenon known as a 'Seafoam storm'. The intensity of the storm was such that it swept sea foam onto unsuspecting bystanders along the coast. An Atmospheric River, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a significant transporter of water vapor outside of the tropics. Characterized by their length and narrowness, these Atmospheric Rivers can carry considerable amounts of water vapor, comparable to the volume of water that flows from the Mississippi River into the ocean.

The Wrath of the Atmospheric River

The impact of this Atmospheric River on Southern California has been profound, causing widespread disruptions and hazards due to the extreme weather conditions. The storm has dumped several inches of rain, breaking rainfall records, and causing landslides, mudslides, and downed trees. One fatality has been reported, while widespread flooding continues to distress the region.

State of Emergency Declared

As a result of the catastrophic flooding and destructive wind gusts, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in eight counties, from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also signed a declaration of a local emergency due to the heavy rain and wind, with rainfall totals ranking among the top five in the city's history. The storm triggered multiple mudslides and landslides in Bel Air, with some areas receiving approximately 10 inches of rain overnight. On top of that, strong winds have roared across California, reaching triple digits in some areas.

Precautionary Measures and Evacuations

Anticipating the severity of the storm, the San Diego Mayor issued evacuation warnings to low-lying and flood-prone parts of the city. The Atmospheric River storm has already caused significant damage to homes and continues to pose a threat to others. With the storm still active, emergency services are on high alert, and residents are urged to follow the guidance of local authorities to ensure their safety.