China

ASEAN-China Relations Strengthen: From Typhoon Survivor to Renewable Energy Scholar

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
In a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening ties with ASEAN countries, China has awarded a scholarship to Vianca Encarnacion, a Filipino survivor of super typhoon Haiyan, to study renewable energy engineering. This move is one of many that underline the growing bond between China and Southeast Asian nations, a relationship fostered by geographical proximity, cultural ties, economic interests, and diplomatic relationships.

China and ASEAN: A Growing Partnership

China’s relationship with ASEAN countries was further fortified with its accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in 2003. The TAC serves as a code of conduct for fostering cooperation among peace-loving nations, contributing to regional peace and stability. This year marks the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the TAC, highlighting the significance of ASEAN’s support and the importance of avoiding major power rivalry.

In 2021, bilateral ties were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, encapsulating mutual respect, sovereignty, and a commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system. This partnership underscores cooperation on climate change, environmental protection, and sustainable development. It supports the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade agreement, further integrating the economies of China and ASEAN countries.

Economic Ties and Shared Goals

ASEAN has been China’s largest trading partner for several years, a relationship that the RCEP has only strengthened. The RCEP has contributed to a 15% increase in China-ASEAN trade in 2022, highlighting the mutual economic interests between these nations. The scholarship program for Filipino students like Encarnacion is a testament to the shared goals of prosperity, justice, and peace.

Future of ASEAN-China Relations

While potential tensions might arise, experts believe the ASEAN-China relationship will continue to grow. The mutual economic interests and shared goals of prosperity, justice, and peace make this relationship a crucial one. The story of Vianca Encarnacion, from typhoon survivor to renewable energy scholar, is a testament to the transformative power of this relationship and a symbol of hope for a sustainable future.

China Climate & Environment Philippines
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

