Artist Larry Norton's Fight to Protect Victoria Falls' World Heritage Status

In the heart of Africa, a battle is underway to safeguard the future of a world-renowned natural wonder. At the helm is Larry Benjamin Norton, an eminent wildlife and environment painter residing in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Norton has been tirelessly advocating for the protection of the Victoria Falls' world heritage status, a title bestowed by UNESCO in 1989. This fight recently took a more formal turn when he filed a High Court application in 2022 to halt the development of commercial ventures within this precious area.

Commercial Threats to Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls, known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya or 'the Smoke that thunders', is a significant tourist attraction that draws over a million visitors each year. However, Norton argues that commercial enterprises such as Adage Success and Scanner Investments are threatening the site's ecological and aesthetic value with their development plans. His legal battle is not just against these companies but also against the potential loss of a heritage that belongs to the world.

Norton's Plea to Authorities

In a recent Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting, Norton addressed representatives from both Zimbabwe and Zambia, emphasizing the urgent need for effective strategies to maintain the site's world heritage status. He underscored several commercial developments that, in his opinion, are compromising the integrity of Victoria Falls. His most potent criticism was levelled at a music event held on Cataract Island in 2023, which he cited as a clear misuse of the site and which faced widespread condemnation.

UNESCO's Warning and the Road Ahead

UNESCO echoed Norton's concerns in 2022, warning that Victoria Falls was at risk of losing its heritage status due to rampant infrastructure developments. These warnings were also at the forefront of discussions at the 45th UNESCO World Heritage Committee conference held in Riyadh. Norton believes that the development of comprehensive infrastructure blueprints and the finalization of site maps for Victoria Falls are critical to ensuring its protection. As the judgement on his High Court application remains pending, the world watches anxiously. The future of Victoria Falls hangs in the balance, its fate intertwined with the integrity of our global heritage.