Arthaland and First Gen Bolster Alliance for Greener Philippine Future

Delving deeper into their commitment to eco-friendly practices, Arthaland, a trailblazer in sustainable property development in the Philippines, has fortified its alliance with First Gen Corporation, a key player in the renewable energy domain. The partnership heralds a new era of environmental consciousness in Cebu through the transition of Arthaland's latest commercial edifice, Cebu Exchange, to renewable energy.

Unveiling a Sustainable Future

The unveiling of this green initiative took place during a signing ceremony on January 10 at Arthaland Century Pacific Tower. It serves as a significant stride in Arthaland's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, which has set an ambitious goal of total decarbonization by 2030.

Arthaland prides itself on the unique accolade of having all its residential and commercial properties sustainably certified. This commitment to developing green buildings has set them apart in the real estate industry, demonstrating a powerful dedication to environmental stewardship.

A Powerhouse of Clean Energy

First Gen, on the other hand, boasts a diverse clean energy portfolio with a total capacity of 3,501.4 MW, generated from its 31 power plants. The energy giant has pledged to supply renewable energy from its Unified Leyte Geothermal Power Plant to power the Cebu Exchange.

This pledge not only strengthens the partnership between the two companies but also reinforces their shared commitment to a sustainable future. It underlines the potential of renewable energy to transform the region's energy landscape and contribute to the global fight against climate change.

The Cebu Exchange: A Beacon of Sustainability

The Cebu Exchange is poised to stand as the country's largest Net Zero Carbon certified structure. It boasts a plethora of sustainability accolades, including EDGE Advanced and LEED Gold certifications, and a BERDE 5-Star rating. These recognitions underscore the building's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

The partnership between Arthaland and First Gen is not new. First Gen has been providing renewable energy to other Arthaland properties such as the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower and Arya Residences. This longstanding alliance attests to their shared commitment to champion a greener future and the crucial role strong partnerships play in combating climate change.