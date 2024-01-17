Arlington County Poised to Approve Major Redevelopment Project, Faces Critique for Sustainability

A proposed redevelopment project near Rosslyn, Arlington County, is poised for approval by the Arlington County Board. The project, spearheaded by Reston-based Orr Partners, is a significant venture that includes the construction of an 8-story apartment building offering up to 446 residential units on a 2.2-acre site.

Redevelopment Project in Detail

Currently, the site is occupied by the Red Lion Hotel (formerly the Best Western Iwo Jima hotel), Ellis Arms, and Williamsburg apartments, all dating back to the mid-1950s. The new development is set to provide 418 additional housing units, while adhering to the maximum height restrictions for the area. The project aims to replace surface parking with underground utilities, enhance streetscapes, and improve accessibility, thereby transforming the neighborhood's landscape.

Considering Feedback and Making Adjustments

During the project's planning process, Orr Partners modified the building's design to address feedback from county staff and the Planning Commission. Changes were made to the building form, sidewalk circulation, visual elements, and lobby prominence. This highlights the project's commitment to incorporating community input and ensuring that the development caters to the needs and preferences of the residents.

Addressing Affordable Housing and Sustainability Concerns

The plan includes 24 on-site committed affordable housing units, designated for households earning up to 60% of the area median income. This matches the number of bedrooms currently available in market-rate affordable units. The Planning Commission, in line with community feedback, has encouraged the inclusion of more 3-bedroom units within these affordable options. Orr Partners, acknowledging displacement concerns, has engaged with residents to mitigate these issues. However, the project has faced criticism from the Climate Change, Energy, and Environment Commission (C2E2) for not being fully electric, suggesting it does not align with the county's zero-emissions goal for 2050.