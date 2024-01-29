Arkadiah Technology Secures Seed Funding to Propel Nature-Based Climate Solutions

The nature tech company, Arkadiah Technology, has announced a seed funding round led by Golden Gate Ventures. The round also saw participation from The Radical Fund and Money Forward Venture Partners (HIRAC Fund). The exact amount raised has not been disclosed. This funding will be utilized to augment Arkadiah's AI models, broaden their product offerings, and amplify their projects in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Streamlining Nature Restoration Projects

Arkadiah Technology's primary objective is to address the prevailing challenges in nature restoration projects. Often, these projects are hindered by long-drawn and manual processes. To counter these roadblocks, Arkadiah employs AI, LiDAR, satellite imagery, and ground truthing to furnish transparent and verifiable data. This digital approach is aimed at expediting the deployment of nature-based climate solutions such as reforestation and agroforestry. The ultimate goal is contributing to high-quality carbon removal and the promotion of biodiversity-rich ecosystems.

Leadership and Expertise

Arkadiah was founded in 2023 by Reuben Lai and Gerry Ong. The team comprises experts from diverse fields related to environmental restoration and technology. Lai, the company's CEO, and Ong, the Head of Geospatial, bring a potent blend of proficiency in technology and geospatial analysis to the table. The platform is purposefully designed to cater to the biodiversity and landscape of Southeast Asia (SEA).

Focus on Southeast Asia

SEA, a region with significant greenhouse gas emissions growth, is an essential area for nature-based climate solutions due to its tropical forests and biodiversity hotspots. Arkadiah has already implemented pilot projects in SEA and Australia. They plan to use the new funding to refine their AI models, broaden their product range, and scale operations with various stakeholders. Investors believe Arkadiah is well-positioned to become a leader in nature-based carbon credits, an emerging asset class, especially given the rising global corporate interest and the establishment of market exchanges in Southeast Asia.