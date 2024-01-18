Arctic Ice Loss Rate 20% Worse Than Previously Estimated, Study Reveals

A recent study has unveiled that the Arctic country's ice loss rate is approximately 20 percent higher than previously assumed, suggesting a more severe impact of climate change. The research, published in Nature, provides an in-depth understanding of rapid transformations in polar regions, emphasizing the urgency to address climate change.

Advertisment

Greenland's Alarming Ice Loss

The study reveals that nearly every glacier in Greenland has either thinned or retreated over the past few decades, resulting in a loss of over 1000 gigatons of ice around Greenland's edges in the last 40 years. This melting has contributed to over 20 percent of the observed sea level rise since 2002, posing a significant threat to coastal and island communities. The research also highlights that the Arctic, warming at a pace nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet, experienced its warmest summer ever in 2023.

Artificial Intelligence in Climate Research

The researchers utilized artificial intelligence techniques to map more than 235,000 glacier end positions over a 38-year period. This detailed mapping revealed that the Greenland ice sheet lost an area of about 5,000 sq km since 1985, equivalent to a trillion tonnes of ice. These findings suggest that the pace of the Greenland ice sheet melting process is much more accelerated than previously believed.

The melting of ice leads to an influx of less dense freshwater into the sea. This process slows down the sinking of heavier salty water in the polar region, disrupting the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a system critical for the global transfer of heat. Some scientists express concern that this additional freshwater source could trigger a collapse of the AMOC, resulting in severe consequences for global weather patterns, ecosystems, and food security.