Arctic Cold Snap Continues: Fresh Snowfall Expected Amidst Bitter Cold

Over a hundred hours of subzero temperatures have gripped the region, with meteorologists warning that the worst is yet to come. The area is bracing itself for another Arctic onslaught, expected to bring a fresh wave of snow and biting cold. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region, signaling the likelihood of accumulating snow and severe cold.

Advertisment

Tracking the Storm

The current weather system, responsible for the impending snowfall, is currently stationed in Montana. Simultaneously, another system is tracking along the southern jet stream from Texas. These systems are set to converge, triggering snowfall late the following day and into the morning after, with the Arctic chill taking center stage on Friday. As the storm approaches, wind chills are expected to plunge temperatures into the single digits and teens.

Snowfall and Freezing Conditions

Advertisment

Snow is predicted to start falling post-dinner time, with the possibility of light amounts of freezing rain and sleet mixing in. Accumulations of a dusting to an inch are anticipated in the metro area, with one to two inches possible east of the metro. With the Arctic air persisting into the weekend, highs are expected to hover only in the 20s, leading to potential slippery road conditions.

Respite in Sight?

A respite from the cold seems to be in the offing with temperatures in the 50s forecasted. However, it is likely to be accompanied by rain. This prolonged cold snap has already claimed at least ten lives across the US, with millions affected, leading to the issuance of Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings. With temperatures well below freezing, record lows are expected in the Plains and the South. Another blast of cold air from Canada is predicted to affect millions more later this week. Despite the upcoming warmup, it could be at least a week before temperatures return to normal or warmer conditions.