Climate & Environment

Arab Planning Institute Conference: A Call for Joint Arab Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Arab Planning Institute Conference: A Call for Joint Arab Action

In a call to arms during the Arab Planning Institute conference, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, urged for intensified resolve to fortify joint Arab action. The objective being to tackle global economic and social challenges and to seize opportunities. He gave due recognition to the institute by appreciating its pivotal role in fostering joint development and its earnest efforts to stay in sync with regional and international economic developments.

Unveiling Achievements and Reinforcing Support

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the institute’s triumph in achieving development goals. He cited the execution of 215 training activities and a raft of qualitative consulting studies as a testament to their success. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad further expressed Kuwait’s steadfast support for the institute’s development programs. In a bid to bolster peaceful resolutions in the region, he advocated for Palestinian rights and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Palestine.

Steering Towards Future Challenges

Abdullah Al-Shami, the Arab Planning Institute’s Director, expounded on the institute’s unwavering commitment to development planning. He spoke about their resolve to face challenges that cut across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. The conference was an opportunity for the attendees to review the institute’s accomplishments over the past year. It also served as a platform to discuss the institute’s upcoming focus on the impacts of climate change as part of its development report.

Climate Change: A Priority in Arab Stance

The development report, launched in Dubai, was further discussed at COP28 in Abu Dhabi. Dr. Ashraf El-Araby, representing Egypt’s Institute of National Planning, underscored the significance of the institute’s work in shaping the Arab stance on climate change. He acknowledged the institute’s role in amplifying the Arab voice on a global stage in the fight against climate change.

Climate & Environment International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

