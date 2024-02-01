Antea Group Commends CDP Disclosure Participation, Highlights Need for More Water Security Reporting

In a recent commendation, Antea Group applauded organizations for their participation in CDP's annual disclosure - a platform that enables corporate reporting on environmental impact with a key focus on climate change, forests, and water security. In the year 2022, a total of 23,592 companies disclosed information through this platform. However, only 3,908 companies submitted a water security questionnaire, thereby revealing a significant gap in reporting.

Water - A Critical Shared Resource

Water, recognized as a critical shared resource, demands attention from all businesses, irrespective of their location within watersheds. The importance of the Water Security questionnaire is thus emphasized, with the aim to enhance corporate understanding of water-related impacts and contribute to global sustainability efforts.

Key Strategies for Improved Responses and Scores

Antea Group outlines key strategies that aim to improve CDP Water Security questionnaire responses and scores. These include the establishment of a baseline for water usage, conducting water risk assessments, developing corporate water strategies, expanding data collection to the supply chain, and engaging with unscored CDP Water Security questions to stay ahead of emerging trends.

Antea Group's Assistance for Corporate Water Strategy

Antea Group extends its support to companies looking to develop or improve their Corporate Water Strategy through its Water Stewardship team. This team is committed to assisting companies navigate the complexities of water management, thereby contributing to their sustainability efforts.

The content also delves into the importance of water markets as a demand management mechanism for efficient and sustainable water governance. It cites examples of water markets in California, Australia, and Chile, and highlights ongoing debates and plans for water trading in India. The role of valuation in water allocation is emphasized, and the need for market mechanisms to reflect the scarcity value of water is underlined.