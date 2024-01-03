en English
Antarctica

Antarctic Anomalies: Unprecedented Ice Opening and an Unexpected Discovery

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
A recent anomaly in the Antarctic sea ice has gripped the attention of the global scientific community. An expansive area of open water, known as a polynya, has unfurled in the Weddell Sea, extending over an astonishing 16,000 square miles. This makes it significantly larger than Switzerland, marking the largest recorded appearance of the Weddell polynya since its initial detection in the 1970s. The incident is particularly perplexing due to the polynya’s substantial size and its continued existence even as temperatures in the region plummet.

Polynyas: A Natural Phenomenon with an Unnatural Twist

Polynyas, though part of the Antarctic’s natural cycle, have rekindled interest due to the sheer size of the current opening. Researchers from a variety of institutions, including those from the Southern Ocean Carbon and Climate Observations and Modeling (SOCCOM) project at Princeton, have taken up the challenge of unraveling the mysteries surrounding the formation of this polynya. Their investigation focuses on understanding the reasons behind the polynya’s resistance to freezing and its implications on oceanic and atmospheric circulation patterns.

The Climate Change Conundrum

Amid the ongoing investigations, there is also an attempt to comprehend the potential impacts of human-induced climate change on such events. However, experts such as atmospheric physicist Kent Moore from the University of Toronto caution against hastily attributing the formation of this specific polynya to climate change. Moore suggests that a more comprehensive research approach is needed before drawing definitive connections.

An Intriguing Discovery Amid the Anomaly

In a surprising turn of events, the HMS Terror, one of the lost ships from the 1845 Sir John Franklin Expedition, has been discovered in a bay named after her in the Weddell Sea. The shipwreck is in an exceptional state of preservation, almost frozen in time, with minimal scattered debris. The underwater archeologists from Parks Canada are planning a methodical exploration of the wreck, hoping to answer poignant questions about the particular tragedy.

Antarctica Climate & Environment Science & Technology
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

