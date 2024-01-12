Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth’s Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate

In a groundbreaking study that presents an astonishing glimpse into man’s early impact on the planet, scientists have discovered that human activities like fossil fuel burning and mining have been altering Earth’s atmosphere for centuries, leaving enduring traces in the polar ice caps. The research, spearheaded by Joe McConnell, Ph.D. of the Desert Research Institute (DRI) along with a team of international collaborators, meticulously examined ice cores from Antarctica that date back 2,000 years. The findings, which have been published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, have significant implications for our understanding of pre-industrial pollution levels, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere.

Tracing the Footprints of Ancient Pollution

The team found evidence of heavy metal pollution in the polar ice, notably lead, as far back as the 13th century. This timeline aligns with the rise of the urban communities of the Chimé people in South America and their mining activities. The study also revealed traces of thallium, bismuth, and cadmium, with lead being the focal point due to its association with silver mining.

Historical Events Echo in Pollution Levels

An intriguing finding was the dip in lead pollution during the years 1585 to 1591. This period coincides with epidemics that struck Andean communities, leading to a disruption in mining operations. The study also recorded spikes in pollution during the industrial era and noticeable drops during the World Wars and the Great Depression. These changes illustrate the global extent of the impacts of human-induced atmospheric modifications.

Deciphering the Origins of Pollution

By utilizing thallium levels as a differentiator between volcanic and human-sourced metals, the researchers could identify when anthropogenic pollution began. The results shed light on the long history of human environmental impact, expanding our comprehension of the onset and evolution of pollution, and highlighting the global reach of human activities, even in times before the industrial revolution.