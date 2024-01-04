en English
Climate & Environment

An Unprecedented Dry Spell at Fontenelle Forest’s Great Marsh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
An Unprecedented Dry Spell at Fontenelle Forest's Great Marsh

The Great Marsh, a vital wetland within Fontenelle Forest’s flood plain, is facing an unprecedented dry spell, devoid of the one to two feet of water typically present. This drastic change is majorly attributed to the ongoing drought and the consequential reduced hill runoff. The local beaver population has also played a role in this transformation by significantly affecting the marsh’s streamflow through dam construction.

Beavers and Drought: An Unlikely Alliance

Michelle Foss, Director of resource stewardship, identifies the unexpected alliance of the beavers and the drought as the primary cause for the current state of the marsh. Beavers, known for their dam-building prowess, have inadvertently reduced the water flow to the marsh, exacerbating the effects of the drought. Despite this, the management at Fontenelle Forest has chosen to respect the course of nature, refraining from removing the beaver dams or relocating the industrious creatures.

A Reactive Approach to Nature’s Course

Foss emphasizes the forest’s inevitable subjectivity to change, including the flood plain and the river, and the importance of adapting to these changes. The management team has chosen a reactive approach, opting to let nature take its course rather than artificially altering the marsh’s natural state. While water persists in other regions of Fontenelle Park, the future status of the Great Marsh’s water levels hangs in the balance.

Anticipation and Uncertainty

The uncertainty around the recovery of the marsh is palpable. Foss and her team eagerly await the upcoming spring season, holding onto hope that it might replenish the parched wetland. However, she candidly admits to the many unknowns surrounding the marsh’s recovery. The future of the Great Marsh is uncertain, but the dedicated team at Fontenelle Forest stands ready to adapt and respond to whatever changes nature may bring.

Climate & Environment Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

